Hairdos and Don'ts: Emma Stone Edition

By Molly McGonigle and Chris Gardner

Let's be honest: Emma Stone has never suffered a complete and total disaster on top of her head. She's one of the lucky ones. But that's not to say that all of her hair experimentations have always hit the mark. Vote yay or nay on some of her high-profile stylings.

Although she's naturally a blonde, Ms. Stone rose to fame with her red locks. Do you think she made the right choice by going back to her roots, with bangs to boot?