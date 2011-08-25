Face-Off: Curly vs. Straight Hair
By Molly McGonigle
It's the age-old question: Does hair look better curly or straight? And even big Hollywood stars face this never-ending hair dilemma. Click through to decide if Beyonce, Taylor Swift and more look better with curly or straight hair!
For performances, Beyonce usually rocks out with a full head of curls, but she opts for sleek, straight hair for red carpet events.
