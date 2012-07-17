Hairdos and Don'ts: Anne Hathaway Edition

By Stacie Anthony

Anne Hathaway may have played Catwoman in the newest Batman movie, "The Dark Knight Rises," but it's her latest 'do that's making headlines. From luscious locks to cropped coifs, click through to cast your vote on the actress's best hairdos and don'ts.

Traumatized by a new 'do? DON'T let it stop you from having a good time. Anne may be less than thrilled about her recent look, but she was all smiles at the world premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises" in New York on July 20, 2012.