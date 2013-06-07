Hairdos and Don'ts for June 7, 2013
By Rebecca Silverstein
From cool braids to sleek waves, celebs have been rocking a wide variety of hairstyles lately. But which are worth copying, and which are totally flat? Keep clicking to see some of the best and worst celeb hairdos from recent weeks.
DON'T try this at home, folks! Only Gwen Stefani could DO her hair in crazy buns like this and have it look somewhat normal.
