Hairdos and Don'ts for Oct. 27
By Rebecca Silverstein
Oh, Britney Spears. DON'T you know that you're supposed to look in the mirror to check your hair before you leave the house? It would have prevented you from getting snapped with that way-too-messy updo and crappy extensions.
RELATED: See more pics of Britney
By Rebecca Silverstein
Oh, Britney Spears. DON'T you know that you're supposed to look in the mirror to check your hair before you leave the house? It would have prevented you from getting snapped with that way-too-messy updo and crappy extensions.
RELATED: See more pics of Britney