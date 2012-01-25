Hairdos and Don'ts: Katherine Heigl Edition

By Rebecca Silverstein

Katherine Heigl has changed her hair more times over the past two decades than most people do in a lifetime. But not all the "One for the Money" star's looks have been winners. So which of Katherine's hairdos have been bankable and which were wastes of cash? Vote now and decide!

Katherine's bouffant-gone-wrong at the European premiere of "Killers" in 2010 makes her look like a deranged housewife, DON'T you think?