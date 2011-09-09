Hairdos and Don'ts: SJP Edition
sarah jessica parker big hair
By Rebecca Silverstein
While Sarah Jessica Parker is best known for her style, her hair is just as cutting-edge. Many of the "I Don't Know How She Does It" star's looks over the years have been just that -- but others have fallen flat. See which of SJPs hairstyles are DOs and which are DON'Ts.
DON'T use a whole can of hairspray at once, like it looks as though Sarah Jessica did on this hair-raising look for the Robin Hood Foundation Gala in 2011.
