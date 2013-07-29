Cameron Diaz, Carrie Underwood and Hollywood's best blondes

cameron diaz blond

By Katie Mathewson

What is it about blondes that keeps us buzzing? We debate if they have more fun, we tell jokes at their expense, and we even teach our children a fable about some girl who breaks into a bear family's house and eats all their food. We may not know when or why this golden-haired obsession of ours started, but regardless, these are the celebs who make it look good.

There's something about Cameron Diaz -- and we think it's her blond hair. When you pair Cameron's straw-colored mane with her icy blue eyes, you've got a true American sweetheart.