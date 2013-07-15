Hairdos and Don'ts

Vin Diesel tries on some new hair

By Katie Mathewson

Here at Wonderwall, we're not at all ashamed of our obsession with Vin Diesel. For instance, when we stared adoringly at this photo -- we couldn't help but wonder: What would Vin look like with hair? We love his signature look, but we decided to give him a few different 'dos! Click through and let us know what you think ...

RELATED: See the 'Fast & Furious 6' cast's yearbook photos!

