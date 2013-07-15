Vin Diesel tries on some new hair

vin diesel muscle t-shirt

By Katie Mathewson

Here at Wonderwall, we're not at all ashamed of our obsession with Vin Diesel. For instance, when we stared adoringly at this photo -- we couldn't help but wonder: What would Vin look like with hair? We love his signature look, but we decided to give him a few different 'dos! Click through and let us know what you think ...

