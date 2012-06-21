Hairdos and Don'ts

Face-Off: Tame Vs Unruly Hair

WireImage 1 / 26

By Stacie Anthony

Have you ever looked at a celeb and wondered, "What's up with that 'do?" We have! From Christina Aguilera to AnnaLynne McCord, click through to cast your vote to see which stars look better with tame or unruly hair.

RELATED: Charlize Theron Shaves Her Head!

From polished coifs to crazy curls, Christina Aguilera changes her 'do as quickly as she switches up her own personal style.

Up NextBook Drive
WireImage 1 / 26

By Stacie Anthony

Have you ever looked at a celeb and wondered, "What's up with that 'do?" We have! From Christina Aguilera to AnnaLynne McCord, click through to cast your vote to see which stars look better with tame or unruly hair.

RELATED: Charlize Theron Shaves Her Head!

From polished coifs to crazy curls, Christina Aguilera changes her 'do as quickly as she switches up her own personal style.

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries