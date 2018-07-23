Celebs' best summer fashion moments

Summer is in full swing, so it's time to take a look at the best star style of the season! First up, a perfect double-denim moment from Taylor Swift! Summer and denim go hand-in-hand, especially in the form of cut-offs and a cropped tank. Taylor Swift sported this cool combo in New York City on July 18, rocking a buttoned-up pale denim crop top with black high-waisted denim short shorts. Her sneakers kept things super-casual, and her classic rep lip kept things in line with her signature style.

