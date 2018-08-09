Constance Wu's best style moments

We can't wait for "Crazy Rich Asians" to hit the big screen on Aug. 15, 2018, but in the meantime, we're style stalking star Constance Wu! In honor of the book-turned-movie's release, let's take a look at Constance's best style moments, like her Vanity Fair Oscar Party dress in March 2018! The star was a sequined dream at the A-list affair, showing off her new blunt bangs while wearing a stunning long-sleeved design by Markarian. The gorgeous gown featured a plunging neckline and multicolored stripes and was tied together by a glam velvet bow at the waist. Those black peep-toe pumps completed the look perfectly. Keep reading to see even more of Constance's flawless style!

