Fashion hits and misses from the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards

The 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards are a night when the stars of daytime television receive accolades... and we get to critique the fashion! First up from the April 29 show is Kellie Pickler! The star, nominated for her hosting duties on "Pickler and Ben," certainly made her presence known on the red carpet. Kellie rocked this bright, blinding yellow halter-style gown complete with a full skirt and mounds of tulle underneath. The jury's out on whether or not this one's a hit or a miss, so let's take a look from another angle! Keep reading to see more of Kellie's dress plus the rest of the best and worst dressed daytime stars!

