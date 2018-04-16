Fashion hits and misses from the 2018 ACM Awards

The biggest stars in country music got all dressed up for the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 15, and some stars looked a lot more stylish than others! Now that the awards have been handed out, it's time to judge the fashion -- starting with the host of the evening, Reba McEntire! It was only fitting that one of the queens of country showed up dressed like royalty! Reba arrived in this beautiful white gown, which featured sparkling silver detailing and cascading white fringe. We were equally mesmerized by those earrings. Keep reading to see more of the best and worst dressed country crooners, and get a better look at Reba's jewels!

