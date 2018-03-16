Fashion hits and misses for March 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the biggest celeb style hits and misses of the month -- the good, the bad and the fugly! -- starting with our favorite look so far: the Redemption LBD that Kendall Jenner wore during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 4. The micro-mini, which flaunted the model's extra-long stems, featured sheer panels on the sides, a plunging neckline and asymmetrical ruffled wings at the shoulders. Her styling was impeccable too: From her stick-straight bob to her glossy pout and her emerald chandelier earrings (so on-trend!), everything about this look was perfection. (It might just be Kendall's best ever!) But she's not the only bold-faced name who blew us away with an LBD on Hollywood's biggest night...

