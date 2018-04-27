Fashion hits and misses for April 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the biggest celeb style hits and misses of April 2018 -- the good, the bad and the fugly! -- starting with the most extra look of the month: "Black Panther" breakout star Letitia Wright had a major fashion moment in a multicolor Prada suit during the Hollywood premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" on April 23. The avant-garde ensemble featured a sheer sheath of black tulle with a high neckline and a bow at the back of the neck that went under the jacket and over the pants. We bow down to her fearless fashion risk-taking! But she wasn't the only member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who made a big style statement this month...

