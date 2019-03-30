Fashion hits and misses from the 2019 NAACP Image Awards

Now that the 2019 NAACP Image Awards have been handed out, it's time to weigh in on the fashion! Which stars wowed and which stars left us wanting more? Wonderwall is rounding up the best and worst dressed stars, starting with the best dressed of the night -- Lupita Nyong'o! Everything about Lupita's look at the NAACP Image Awards was flawless. From that eggplant-hued gown with the dramatic off-the-shoulder neckline and billowing sleeves to the daring thigh-high slit up the front to the metallic sandals she paired with it, Lupita looked like a regal goddess on the red carpet in this Giambattista Valli design. Keep reading to see her jewels and beauty look, and check out the rest of the hits and misses of the night...

