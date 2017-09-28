Fashion hits and misses for September 2017

Though temperatures remain high in Hollywood, not all celeb style has been super-hot so far this month. In fact, many stars have left us at Wonderwall.com feeling lukewarm about the sartorial selections they made in September 2017. Rihanna, at least, was not guilty of this crime. The singer-actress stunned in a strapless lilac Molly Goddard fit-and-flare dress during the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna launch party at Harvey Nichols in London on Sept. 19. She completed her look, which was one of our favorites of the month, with laced Rene Caovilla shoes and breathtaking Chopard jewels. Now keep reading to see more of the best and worst celeb style moments of September 2017...

RELATED: The best photos of celebs during New York Fashion Week