Trend Report

Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and more stars wearing sexy crop tops in 2015

Getty Images North America

One of the most popular trends this year was a revealing one: the crop top. Baring your midriff isn't easy for a lot of people, but when you're a hot celebrity with a rockin' bod, it's a stylish way to mix things up. Wonderwall.com has rounded up celebrities' sexiest crop top looks throughout 2015, starting with Taylor Swift, who wore a shimmering and colorful tiny top with matching pants to the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 30, 2015.

Getty Images North America

