Undressed! for June 29: Celeb Fashion Faux Pas

By Kat Giantis

Australian for Leer: Miley Cyrus turns the microphone on her fans Down Under. "What's up, Brisbane? Let me hear you make some noise! I can't be tamed, y'all! Come on, I can't hear youuuuuuuu!" The fans' response? "We said, put on some real clothes! Return the garters to the Playboy Mansion! Burn those leather Underoos! And stop yelling at us!"