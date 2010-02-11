The Top 10 Couples Reunions of Our Dreams

By Dana Flax

Ever hear about a celeb breakup and think to yourself, "Well, that's just not right!"? You're not alone. In honor of Valentine's Day, we take a look back at the celeb couples we'd like to see back together.

10. Nick Lachey & Jessica Simpson

Years Together: Dated on and off beginning in 1999, married in 2002, divorced in 2006.

Why They Split: Jessica reportedly chose partying over playing "Newlyweds."

Why They're Better Off Together: Nick always respected Jessica (read: never compared her sexual prowess to a deadly Vietnam War-era weapon).