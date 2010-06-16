Celeb Fashion Lines for Kids
By Deborah Goldstein
Is there anything cuter than tiny clothes? These kiddie collections by celebs from Stella McCartney to Joel Madden, prove there's not.
Tori Spelling's Little Maven
Our pick: Medallion Printed Shirt, $31
Riding the success of her reality TV show, Spelling launched the Little Maven children's collection (plus a QVC jewelry line, a few books, and God knows what else she's peddling these days). The affordable clothes for little ones have a West Coast, cool-kid vibe. Check out daughter Stella and son Liam modeling mom's wares on the site. Adorbs.
