Celeb Moms and Moms-To-Be
Mother's Day is, of course, a time to salute the hard work and sacrifice of moms everywhere. It's also a time for moms to celebrate the joy of having kids -- you know, the good stuff that comes in between those sleepless nights, runny noses, and dirty diapers.
We've rounded up a list of Hollywood moms who have either welcomed a new addition recently or have a baby on the way. For these superstar mommies, this year promises to be extra special.
Jessica Alba has said that being a mom to daughter Honor Marie is "the best thing ever." Since Honor was born, Jessica says, "everything I do now is more meaningful." Here she takes little Honor out for some mommy-and-me brunch.
Mother's Day is, of course, a time to salute the hard work and sacrifice of moms everywhere. It's also a time for moms to celebrate the joy of having kids -- you know, the good stuff that comes in between those sleepless nights, runny noses, and dirty diapers.
We've rounded up a list of Hollywood moms who have either welcomed a new addition recently or have a baby on the way. For these superstar mommies, this year promises to be extra special.
Jessica Alba has said that being a mom to daughter Honor Marie is "the best thing ever." Since Honor was born, Jessica says, "everything I do now is more meaningful." Here she takes little Honor out for some mommy-and-me brunch.