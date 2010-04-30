Celeb Doppelgangers

By Melissa Hunter

Sure, everyone and their mother posted a celeb picture for Doppelganger Week on Facebook. But was your general thought, "In your dreams, buddy!" when viewing your friends' Johnny Depp portraits and Megan Fox headshots?

Well, we placed a challenge to our readers to show us that they're really, truly separated at birth with a celebrity. Or at least in an A-list gene pool.

Erica is told she looks like Vanessa Hudgens

There's no denying this one. Now will someone set her up with a Zac Efron twin?

