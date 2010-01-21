WW Comics: Facebook Groupies

By Michelle Lanz, with illustrations by Jordan Monsell

Have you ever come across a fan page on Facebook that made you go LOL? (Or maybe WTF?) Check out some of the funniest fan groups and pages on the 'book, then become a fan of Wonderwall on FB, too!

I'm With Coco

No. of Members: 541,085

Why it's awesome: It's no secret that people are royally upset that Conan O'Brien is going off the air. It's a shame, yes, but at least people have Facebook to unite and express their rage/horror that the great red one won't be around to tuck them into bed at night. With a half-million members (and counting) this page is chock full of hilarious pics, comments and posts from people already mourning their late-night loss.