WW Comics: Facebook Groupies
By Michelle Lanz, with illustrations by Jordan Monsell
Have you ever come across a fan page on Facebook that made you go LOL? (Or maybe WTF?) Check out some of the funniest fan groups and pages on the 'book, then become a fan of Wonderwall on FB, too!
No. of Members: 541,085
Why it's awesome: It's no secret that people are royally upset that Conan O'Brien is going off the air. It's a shame, yes, but at least people have Facebook to unite and express their rage/horror that the great red one won't be around to tuck them into bed at night. With a half-million members (and counting) this page is chock full of hilarious pics, comments and posts from people already mourning their late-night loss.
