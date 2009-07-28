Celebrity PDA for July 2009
By Paige Ferrari
Drew Barrymore and Justin Long play long-distance lovers in the upcoming movie "Going the Distance." Since they're real-life exes who recently reunited, we imagine this on-set make-out session was both eerily familiar and 10 sorts of awkward ... well, for the crew, at least.
