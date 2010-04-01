On-Set Romances

By Melissa Hunter

Celebrities have a knack for shacking up on set. Whether it's because they practice Method acting or that simulating sex in nude Speedos for 13-hour shoot days gets to 'em, it's a foregone conclusion that hot, (sometimes) single co-stars will get together when the cameras are off. But some have actually stood the test of time. Let's take a look, shall we?

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth

Met On: "The Last Song," clearly inspired by the Sparks romance magic that was Gosling-McAdams

Current Status: Dating since last summer (in teenage starlet time, that's like 10 years_

Off-Camera Chemistry: She's uber-famous and he's crazy hot, so that'll keep 'em running for a bit. I'm pretty sure the trail of paparazzi wherever the two goes serves as an aphrodisiac for Miley. Particularly if they're doing something tots inapprops. Better take a lead from Gerard Butler, Liam, if you want this to keep going.