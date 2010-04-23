Romance Report for April 23

By Kat Giantis

Kate Hudson has been under a lot of scrutiny lately due to her slightly more robust cleavage (she remains mum on augmentation speculation) and belly (no baby on board, says Gossip Cop). None of that, however, was enough to distract from rumors that she might be seeing someone new. Us Weekly reports the former good luck charm of Alex Rodriguez is getting to know moneybags hotelier Jeff Soffer, owner of the swanky Fontainebleau in Miami Beach. "They are dating," says a Soffer snitch. "It's been maybe a month." The hotel mogul, 42, who was previously spied with supermodel Elle Macpherson, has known Hudson, 31, for a while. "Jeff and Kate have been friendly for two years," chimes in another spy. "He's had a thing for her and would get excited when A-Rod would tell stories about her." The snitch adds that the actress "has always flirted" with him. Downplays her rep, "Mr. Soffer is a close friend of Kate and her family." So close, says the mag, that Hudson recently stayed at his vacant $60 million beach pad while in Miami with 6-year-old son Ryder. As for Kate's slugger ex, keep reading for the latest ...