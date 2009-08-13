Romance Report for Aug. 13
By Kat Giantis
Kate Hudson's Big Chill at Yankee Stadium, Baby Pursuit With A-Rod?
By Kat Giantis
Has Kate Hudson's romance with New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez kicked up a kerfuffle with another, less famous actress? So says the New York Post, which claims relations are chilly between Hudson and "Friday Night Lights" cutie Minka Kelly, who's dating A-Rod's teammate, Derek Jeter. "There's been visible coldness between Minka and Kate," alleges a source. "I don't know if it's a personal thing, or just an extension of the ongoing A-Rod-Jeter rivalry." Pipes in another snitch, "People are choosing sides." If that's the case, Hudson may have the advantage. Since she was snapped planting some sugar on Rodriguez in the stands at a Yankees family picnic on July 25, his batting average has climbed considerably, according to the New York Daily News. On Saturday, Kate cheered A-Rod to victory from the front row with help from parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, an appearance that sparked speculation that their three-month romance could be getting more serious. But how serious remains open to debate. In Touch alleges that Hudson is eager to give 5-year-old son Ryder (dad is her ex-husband, Chris Robinson) a little brother or sister and feels Rodriguez is up to the task. "She just turned 30 and she's ready to have her second child," a source tells the mag. "She wants Ryder to have a sibling, so she brought up the idea to Alex and told him that they would make a beautiful baby together, and that she would assume all financial responsibility." But Rodriguez, who has two young daughters with ex-wife Cynthia, supposedly isn't keen on having more kids at the moment.
