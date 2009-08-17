Romance Report for Aug. 17

Paris Flashes Pink Diamond Ring From Doug

Paris Hilton picked up some lovely souvenirs during her recent paparazzi-chronicled South Pacific getaway with back-on beau Doug Reinhardt. The starlet was snapped flashing a pink diamond ring on her right hand, which People magazine says Reinhardt slipped on her finger to celebrate their eight-month anniversary (seems he's not counting their June breakup and subsequent two-month timeout). She was also presented with a black pearl necklace from Robert Wan, the so-called "Emperor of the Tahitian Cultured Pearl," a gift that earned the bauble sovereign a photo with Paris, who dubbed him "such a nice man." According to the London Daily Mail, Doug ponied up nearly $100,000 for the tropical sojourn, which included an excursion on Bora Bora swimming with sharks and stingrays (Hilton emerged unscathed from the close encounter with the sea creatures, who were perhaps frightened off by her bizarre, "Paris"-emblazoned pink and blue swimsuit and sparkly headband). But it wasn't all romance for the pair. Reinhardt's mother also tagged along, and she kvells to People that Paris is "a beautiful [and] an amazing young woman."