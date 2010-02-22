Romance Report for Feb. 22

By Kat Giantis

Rihanna's Birthday Surprise: Diamonds and a Diminutive Stripper

Rihanna's 22nd birthday was a major improvement over her big 2-1, which came just weeks after she was assaulted by then-boyfriend Chris Brown. This year, the chanteuse celebrated her milestone at a surprise party thrown by her budding Los Angeles Dodgers beau, Matt Kemp.

E! News reports RiRi was "shocked" by the bash, which Kemp spent a month pulling together in Phoenix, where he's in spring training. The celebratory touches enjoyed by the 40-strong crowd included cupcakes, tiki torches, flowers, engraved bottles of bubbly and a Jamaican chef serving up hors d'oeuvres.

The night's pièce de résistance: a birthday cake done up with replicas of the chanteuse's many tattoos, which include stars, a gun, musical notes, a pink bow-wearing skull-and-crossbones, a Pisces sign, the word "Shhhhh" on her finger, and her latest, the saying, "Never a failure, always a lesson."

"It was so sweet," says a source, "and she was really surprised."

Kemp, who recently insisted that Rihanna was "just a friend, a good friend of mine," also reportedly surprised her with a custom-made diamond necklace.

One more surprise: The chart-topper received a b-day dance from a little-person stripper. The awkward moment was captured on video by TMZ, which makes things even more awkward by revealing the teeny dancer's day job: She's a porn star named Bridget the Midget.

