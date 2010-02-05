Romance Report for Feb. 5

By Kat Giantis

Taylor Swift and John Mayer: The Tabloid Saga Continues

Taylor Swift landed in Australia this week to kick off the latest leg of her tour, and the timing couldn't be better. Her stint Down Under will not only help quell the predicted post-Grammy backlash, but it also puts about 7,000 miles between her and the rumors linking her to John Mayer.

Even though the country sweetie pie has laughed off the romantic rumblings ("I try not to be a complainer, you know?"), the tabloids remain convinced that something is going on.

"John brags about his hot hookup with Taylor," blares In Touch, which claims the indiscreet rocker, 32, has been flapping his gums about his recent hang time with the wholesome Swift, 20, in Nashville, Tenn.

The tab goes so far as to claim that Taylor spent a night holed up in Mayer's hotel suite, a contention both their reps deny.

"John thinks that they're just having fun together," purports a source, "but it seems Taylor has already fallen hard for his charms."

The National Enquirer, meanwhile, alleges that Swift's protective mom has told Mayer to "back off."

"She said a friendship was fine, but there was no way he'd get close enough to Taylor to break her heart if she had anything to say about it," contends a source. "He said he understood completely, and it was honor enough to call Taylor his friend."

And it's honor enough to roll our eyes at both these stories. Moving on ...

