Romance Report for Jan. 12

By Kat Giantis

Bended-Knee Redo for Jude and Sienna?

Are Jude Law and Sienna Miller planning a sequel to their nanny-torpedoed engagement? The London Daily Mirror claims the actor wants to re-pop the question to the starlet, whom he previously proposed to on Christmas Day in 2004. "Sienna was always the one," declares an overly dramatic snitch. "And now she is back in his life [and] he never wants to let her go again." The pair, who cemented their reunion with a holiday getaway to Barbados with Jude's three kids with ex-wife Sadie Frost, "have ironed out their old differences and are ready to move on," says the source. "[He] needs a good woman to look after him ... Sienna's fed up of the single life and wants to be with Jude for good." (Still, friends and family would be wise to hang onto any engagement gift receipts.). Keep reading for more tabloid-based knot-tying speculation ...