Romance Report for July 8

By Kat Giantis

Jennifer Aniston had better hope she never gets seated next to Justin Bieber in a restaurant, because with her track record, romance rumors would soon start flying. On July 1, the golden-coiffed actress, 41, stepped out for dinner at one of her favorite Los Angeles spots, the Sunset Tower Hotel. But she wasn't alone. Paparazzi snapped her with a dark-haired guy later identified as Chris Gartin, who's best known for his short stint on "True Blood" last season.

The tabloids were quick to promote the actor, whose soon-to-be ex-wife is chummy with Aniston's BFF Courteney Cox, from dining companion to boyfriend, with one outlet declaring him "perfect" for the former Mrs. Pitt.

"It looked datelike," a spy tells Us Weekly of the pair's bread-breaking. "They were at a candlelit corner table, and she was playing with his hair."

OK!, however, claims their tête-à-tête wasn't so much steamy as cold shower-y. "They were talking about swimming pools," says a source, "and the pros and cons of chlorination or the new salt-water saline pools." Scintillating stuff.

The official word from Jen's rep, who recently denied reports linking her to Jason Sudeikis? Yup, you guessed it: They're just longtime pals.

"Chris and Jennifer have been friends for many years," her spokesman explains to People magazine. "She has had dinner with him dozens and dozens of times."

