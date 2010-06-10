Romance Report for June 10

By Kat Giantis

With their one-year anniversary fast approaching, Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger have received a very thoughtful gift from the media: rampant engagement rumors, which conveniently come as the A-list-nearing actor is out stumping for the surprisingly well-received reboot of "The A-Team." The New York Post believes all signs point to an "imminent wedding," citing the Oscar-winning exercise enthusiast's trip last Friday to the Los Angeles boutique of her longtime fave designer, Carolina Herrera.

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

The supposed bridal evidence (and by evidence, we mean random, dubious dot-connecting): At some point during Zellweger's two hours of browsing, a rack of wedding gowns was wheeled through the store. Oh, and as she exited, garment bag in hand, she remained (typically) tight-lipped when paparazzi asked her if she was getting hitched.

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

So, will there be a star-studded ceremony in the near future? Not according to Renee's rep, who tells Wonderwall the pair is "not engaged -- dating."

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

The mouthpiece adds to Gossip Cop that the actress was simply buying "clothes," not a wedding gown. Zellweger previously donned Herrera when she said "I do" with Kenny Chesney in 2005 after a warp-speed courtship. The union was annulled four months later, the same length of time Cooper's 2006 marriage to actress Jennifer Esposito lasted. Click on for more romance news ...

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

RELATED: Cooper's 'Surreal' 'A-Team' Bulk-Up