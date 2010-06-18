Romance Report for June 18

By Kat Giantis

Looks like Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen were just as bored with their relationship as the rest of us. Us Weekly reports the snoozy squeezes, who got engaged during Christmas 2008, are pulling a Ross and Rachel by "taking a break." During a shindig in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, the button-cute former "O.C." starlet was sans her three-carat round-cut solitaire sparkler and was depressingly negative when asked how wedding plans were going. "No, no plans," she sighed to the mag, gesturing to her ring-free digit. "No nothing." Bilson, 28, and Christensen, 29, who co-starred in the underwhelming flick "Jumper," supposedly decided about two weeks ago to take "a month off," after which they will re-evaluate whether to move forward with the relationship or pull the plug. If the latter, we hope Rachel gives Adam Brody a call, because we sure do miss Seth and Summer. Click on for more couples news ...