Romance Report for June 28: 'Twilight' PDA and More

By Kat Giantis

Just how touchy-feely were Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart at the post-premiere party for "Eclipse" last Thursday? Depends which eyewitness you choose to believe. More cynical types will lean toward what a spy told the New York Post, claiming the stealthy squeezes "were holding hands but weren't being overly affectionate -- they were very social with everyone." But for the romantics out there (Bella and Edward 'shippers or no), there's this sigh-worthy scene painted by E! News, with a source insisting it was a breakthrough PDA moment for R.Pattz and K.Stew. "They were kissing, nuzzling, holding hands and embracing," says the snitch. "He's so into her. The way he looks at her is so passionate." Kristen, for her part, "was so smiley," adds the insider, although she might have just been laughing over the actor's maroon leisure suit. Meanwhile, in other snuggle-bunny news ...

