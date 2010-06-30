Romance Report for June 30: Megan Fox a Bridezilla?

By Kat Giantis

Megan Fox has been Mrs. Brian Austin Green for barely a week and already predictions of doom have begun. The Chicago Sun-Times alleges that the fat-lipped looker was "very demanding" while planning the couple's surreptitious, security-heavy vow-swap at the Four Seasons Hualalai on the Big Island of Hawaii last weekend. According to a hotel source, Fox "was a handful" to deal with. ''Megan's so bossy," snipes the spy. "The way she was ordering [Brian] around ... I don't see this one lasting.'' That not-so-expert opinion aside, the fame-mismatched newlyweds couldn't have looked happier while strolling in the tropical setting this week, with Megan making sure to give photographers a good long look at her twinkling wedding band. Speaking of lasting relationships ...