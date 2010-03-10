Romance Report for March 10

By Kat Giantis

Jesse on Sandra: 'She Takes My Breath Away'

The only thing more heartwarming than Sandra Bullock's tearful acceptance speech for her Best Actress Oscar was the way her adoring husband, Jesse James, looked at her throughout the evening.

"She's beautiful. She's amazing. She takes my breath away," the ink-stained motorcycle mogul gushed to People magazine after the ceremony. "Sometimes I look at her and I do, I just lose my breath."

With that kind of devotion, no wonder he was happy to swap his work duds for a monkey suit in her honor.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to support my wife and her work," he says of accompanying her on the red carpet. "She does it all the time for me. She goes to Mexico, to the desert, to the hospital -- a lot -- to support me and my work. The least I can do is put on a suit and support her."

Not that it's always easy getting him dolled up.

"This is a man who works 12 hours a day, manual labor," she explained to Oprah in a day-after interview. "I have to pull him out of bed … and say, 'Can you try on the Dolce suit?' He's like, 'Do I have to?' I'm like, 'Yes. I don't want you to look like a bad waiter' ... He's amazing."

Chances are the opposites-attract-proving lovebirds are breathing a sigh of relief now that award season is over. On Tuesday, Sandra got back to real life with a toy store run with stepdaughters Sunny and Chandler.