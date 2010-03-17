Romance Report for March 17

By Kat Giantis

Baby Drama Cooking for Padma?

By Kat Giantis

Is a custody battle brewing over Padma Lakshmi's one-month-old daughter, Krishna? While the "Top Chef" beauty has yet to confirm who fathered her bundle of joy, the lucky guy is widely believed to be venture capitalist Adam Dell, the brother of billionaire computer mogul Michael Dell. And it looks like he wants to spend more quality (and quantity) time with his daughter.

E! News reports that Lakshmi and Dell are currently hammering out a new visitation deal because the businessman, who commutes between New York and Austin, Texas, is not happy with the existing agreement.

He's hoping for weekends and vacation time with the tot, whose pictures are on display all over his house, according to the New York Post.

A source helpfully adds that he told guests at a recent barbecue "how excited he was to raise her, but that Padma wasn't being entirely accommodating."

Not so, a Lakshmi confidant insists to the paper, snapping, "An agreement was made with the biological father that was very fair. It's unfortunate if anything inappropriate is being said."