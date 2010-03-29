Romance Report for March 29

By Kat Giantis

Kate Wants Out of 'Tainted' House of Matrimonial Horrors

By Kat Giantis

Rich people's problems can be so adorable sometimes. The New York Post claims Kate Winslet is "desperate" to move out of the swanky $6 million New York pad she lived in for about five years with estranged husband Sam Mendes because it holds too many bad memories.

"Kate really wants to leave the apartment," alleges a mole. "She sees it as a house of horrors because of the fights she and Sam had there. She feels it is tainted."

It probably doesn't help that the director is reportedly crashing in his office, which is housed in the same building.

Alas, it looks like Winslet isn't going anywhere just yet because she's about to begin shooting "Mildred Pierce," the Joan Crawford classic that's being turned into an HBO miniseries.

While the Oscar winner may not be moving out, she seems to be moving on. Kate, who is likely saying a quiet "thank you" that Sandra Bullock and Jesse James' marital implosion took the heat off her, was photographed over the weekend without her wedding ring.

