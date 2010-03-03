Romance Report for March 3

By Kat Giantis

Bar Happily Unengaged to Leo

Even though Bar Refaeli was reportedly spied shaking her oft-bikini-clad groove thing to Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" at a New York club last month, she insists there's no rush for boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio to put a ring on it. Besides, the Sports Illustrated beauty already has a decoration on her all-important digit, and it didn't come with a proposal.

"Let me explain," she tells E! News of the sparkler that has touched off the latest round of engagement rumors. "These rings, which are beautiful and made by a friend of mine, won't fit any other finger except this one."

Bar says the bauble was a gift from "a friend" but declines to name the generous pal. Either way, she brushes off the idea of settling down with her on-off, model-loving beau of three-plus years.

"I'm 24 and there's still time," figures Refaeli. "I'm in no hurry. I'm happy with where I am."