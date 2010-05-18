Romance Report for May 18: Robsten's Getaway, Lindsay's Dating Denial
By Kat Giantis
Where does the most paparazzi-hounded pair this side of Brad and Angelina go to get away from it all? No, not Outer Mongolia. Or Greenland. Try a five-star hotel in Southern California. E! News says Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart enjoyed a hush-hush weekend getaway in the cushy lap of luxury that is the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, Calif.
By Kat Giantis
By Kat Giantis
"You could tell they were a couple," says a spy who spotted the "Twilight" duo (and self-described "good hiders") hanging out on a hotel patio late Saturday night. "They didn't stand out at all. They were dressed very casual -- Robert with a baseball cap, jeans and sneakers, and Kristen was casual as well."
By Kat Giantis
By Kat Giantis
The sparkly vamp and his admittedly awkward co-star appeared "very relaxed," adds the onlooker. "They were just sitting next to each other talking. Everyone pretty much left them alone."
By Kat Giantis
By Kat Giantis
Maybe that's because Pattinson is now sans his trademark floppy coif, which he recently buzzed off for his role opposite Reese Witherspoon in the soon-to-begin-production "Water for Elephants."
By Kat Giantis
By Kat Giantis
Click "next" for oodles more romance rumblings ...
By Kat Giantis
Where does the most paparazzi-hounded pair this side of Brad and Angelina go to get away from it all? No, not Outer Mongolia. Or Greenland. Try a five-star hotel in Southern California. E! News says Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart enjoyed a hush-hush weekend getaway in the cushy lap of luxury that is the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, Calif.
By Kat Giantis
By Kat Giantis
"You could tell they were a couple," says a spy who spotted the "Twilight" duo (and self-described "good hiders") hanging out on a hotel patio late Saturday night. "They didn't stand out at all. They were dressed very casual -- Robert with a baseball cap, jeans and sneakers, and Kristen was casual as well."
By Kat Giantis
By Kat Giantis
The sparkly vamp and his admittedly awkward co-star appeared "very relaxed," adds the onlooker. "They were just sitting next to each other talking. Everyone pretty much left them alone."
By Kat Giantis
By Kat Giantis
Maybe that's because Pattinson is now sans his trademark floppy coif, which he recently buzzed off for his role opposite Reese Witherspoon in the soon-to-begin-production "Water for Elephants."
By Kat Giantis
By Kat Giantis
Click "next" for oodles more romance rumblings ...