Romance Report for May 24

By Kat Giantis

Following a recent hush-hush hotel rendezvous in Boston, Cameron Diaz and Alex Rodriguez have once again met up behind closed doors. That's according to the New York Post, which spied the statuesque A-lister making herself at home at the New York Yankee star's Manhattan digs last Thursday night. The next morning, she left to promote "Shrek Forever After" on the "Today" show and "Live With Regis and Kelly," but "then she went straight back to A-Rod's place," says an insider. Diaz, who was snapped outside of Rodriguez's place earlier this month, also found time to do some retail therapy at Barneys with the girlfriend of the slugger's teammate, Nick Swisher.

And while Cam has so far steered clear of the stands, the Post's source remains on the fence about her influence on A-Rod: "While Kate Hudson was considered to be a good-luck charm, the jury's still out on Cameron." (Because clearly his batting average is the responsibility of whomever he's dating.)

Anyway, the covert twosome has also met up on Diaz's turf in recent days. People magazine says they had a "casual yet intimate" dinner at a California Pizza Kitchen outpost in Hollywood, looking "affectionate" but still making an effort to socialize with other guests while chowing down.