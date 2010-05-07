Romance Report for May 7

By Kat Giantis

Brace yourselves, people, because another Jim Carrey Twitter meltdown could be imminent. Seems just one month after his five-year relationship with Jenny McCarthy came to a civilized end, she's already wading back into the dating pool. A spy tattles to both E! News and Radar Online that the blonde had a face-sucking adventure in Sin City this week. After a lobster dinner at the swanky N9NE Steakhouse, Jenny "headed to the Playboy Club for some martinis," offers a source, "and was seen getting very cozy kissing an unknown guy." Unknown is apparently the key word. "Yes I kissed a mystery man in Vegas," McCarthy tweeted on Friday. "Everyone wants to know who he is or what his name is ... So would I. Lol." Click on for more makeout news ...