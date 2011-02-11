Romance Report for Oct. 29: Wedding Whispers Edition

By Kat Giantis

Kim K: 'I Thought It Was Going to Be Me' Getting Married, Not Khloe

By Kat Giantis

In recent days, the rumor mill has tried to give several stars a hard shove down the aisle. Who's getting a nuptial push? Let's start with Kim Kardashian, who the National Enquirer claims is planning to wed back-on NFL boyfriend Reggie Bush in a hush-hush ceremony once football season is over. "After they got back together, Kim was determined to pin him down on marriage," a "friend" tells the tab. "So while visiting him in New Orleans following [sister] Khloe's wedding, Kim brought up the subject of walking down the aisle. She was totally surprised when Reggie said, 'Yes, let's do it!'" That must have been one honkin' surprise, because the reality knockout has no recollection of it. "Gosh, I hope so," she tellingly responded when asked about the rumors on Ryan Seacrest's radio show Thursday. "I don't know, I haven't heard that one. No, I'm definitely not planning my wedding ... We're just living in the moment." Not that she didn't experience a few pangs watching Khloe not-quite-legally tie the knot with NBA star Lamar Odom last month. "I was with Reggie for years and Khloe met Lamar like a week before and she was getting married," Kim confessed. "So I was like 'What is going on here?!' So there definitely was a feeling of -- no jealousy, not like that -- but a feeling of, 'Oh my gosh, I thought it was going to be me.' And that's just a real, natural feeling." Another natural feeling: reuniting with Bush. "I swear it's so much better," she says of their rekindled flame, "and has made us so much stronger as a couple."

By Kat Giantis

Related Video: Kim K. Talks Wedding Bells

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

Keep clicking for lots more gun-jumping engagement news ...