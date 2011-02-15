Romance Report for Sept. 14

By Kat Giantis

Chace Crawford Dancing Close With DiCaprio's Supermodel-Ex?

A whole lot of pretty was apparently busting a move at a New York club on Friday night. According to Just Jared, Chace Crawford and Sports Illustrated cover girl (and Leonardo DiCaprio ex) Bar Refaeli had a gropey public interlude on the dance floor of hot spot 1Oak. The comely pair started "dancing on each other, swaying their hips together from side to side" to the beat of Jay-Z's "Run This Town," claims a scene-setting spywitness, who adds, "At one point, Bar reached down and grabbed Chace's backside. They were very affectionate with each other." The lushly eyebrowed "Gossip Girl" star was last seen tongue-wrestling with "Twilight" actress Ashley Greene, while Refaeli and DiCaprio called time on their capricious four-year romance in June.