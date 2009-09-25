Romance Report: Law's Baby Wait? Reese's Ring

By Kat Giantis

Is Jude Law Putting Off Meeting Newborn Daughter?

By Kat Giantis

To visit or not to visit? That may be the question for Jude Law now that he's become a father for the fourth time courtesy of his brief fling with aspiring actress and model Samantha Burke. The London Daily Telegraph claims the actor is going to wait a few months before meeting daughter Sophia, who was born Tuesday in Florida. "Sadly, Jude will not be able to see Sophia until he finishes work on 'Hamlet' on Broadway in December," alleges a snitch, who blames the supposed delay on the slings and arrows sure to be fired by the press. "Jude thinks that if he goes to Florida immediately, it will be a media circus. He doesn't see why he should give the paparazzi the pleasure." Still, the paper points out that Law is "keen" to meet his offspring, who joins his three children (Rafferty, 12, Iris, 8, and Rudy, 6) with ex-wife Sadie Frost. And while Jude has promised to be "a fully supportive part of the child's life," Burke could also be getting some additional assistance from a deep-pocketed tabloid. According to the New York Post, she's been offered as much as $200,000 to serve up details of her dalliance with the star and share photos of Sophia.

By Kat Giantis

By Kat Giantis

Jude Law channels his inner old British lady and more pics that you'll LOL at