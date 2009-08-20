Romance Report for Aug. 20

By Kat Giantis

Kate and A-Rod's 'Affectionate' Chow-Down

Kate Hudson is nothing if not a supportive girlfriend. The actress has spent the last couple of months on the road with New York Yankees beau Alex Rodriguez, popping up everywhere from Miami to Seattle and many points in between. This week, she was spotted in San Francisco, not far from where A-Rod was taking on the Oakland A's. E! News reports the joined-at-the-hip honeys stepped out on Monday with a pair of pals for a late-night meal at a Japanese eatery, which stayed open after-hours just to serve them. On the menu: lobster tempura. "They were affectionate with each other," says a source. Hudson and Rodriguez were also spied dining a deux at a waterfront restaurant, according to People magazine, which says they sat in a cozy corner table in the back and noshed on a decadent meal that included oysters, caviar, filet mignon and more.

