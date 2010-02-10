The Way They Were: Shocking Celebrity Breakups

By Barbara Card Atkinson

Can't celeb couples just get along? With Valentine's Day fast approaching, it got us thinking about which famous couples threw in the chocolate and called it quits. Click through for a look at the most shocking recent celebrity breakups.

Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins (1986-2009)

Oh, this one hurt. It was like your mom and dad breaking up, if your folks were politically outspoken, New York edgy, and considered still doable by most of your friends. Happily unmarried for some 23 years, the couple had two sons together and then -- bam! They announced their breakup amid rumors that Sarandon had fallen for a 31-year-old pingpong entrepreneur; weeks later, she was spotted onstage with the band Of Montreal, dressed as a school marm and spanking a man (who was wearing a pig mask at the time) with a ruler. "I won't marry because I am too afraid of taking him for granted or him taking me for granted," Sarandon once said. "Maybe it will be a good excuse for a party when I am 80." It seems the party has started early. Here's hoping that Robbins doesn't show up onstage somewhere soon wearing lederhosen and wielding a rubber chicken.